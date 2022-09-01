Lukoil chairman Ravil Maganov dies after falling from hospital window

Chairman of Lukoil’s board of directors Ravil Maganov died after falling from a window in a Moscow hospital, according to Russian media reports.

Maganov committed a suicide, Tass news agency said Thursday, citing an unidentified law enforcement official with knowledge of the matter.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The 67-year old was in a hospital after a heart attack and was also taking antidepressant drugs, according to the report. Law enforcement officials are working on the scene, according to Interfax.

Maganov joined Lukoil, Russia’s second-largest oil producer, shortly after the company was found and was in charge of the company’s upstream business.

Thanks to his “managerial talent,” Lukoil evolved from a small oil production group to one of the world’s leading energy companies, the oil producer said in an emailed statement.

He had been suffering from a “severe illness,” it said.

In recent years, the executive had participated in regular meetings at the Russian Energy Ministry alongside other oil companies, discussing the nation’s position on production levels ahead of OPEC+ meetings. He was appointed to the position of Lukoil’s chairman in 2020.

Lukoil was the only Russian oil producer to call for a “fast resolution” of the military conflict in Ukraine early March, just after Moscow’s invasion of its neighbor entered its second week.

Vagit Alekperov, the company’s founder, chief executive officer and also a major shareholder, announced his resignation in April after being targeted by international sanctions.

Read more:

Oil prices continue to fall on recession fears, China COVID-19 curbs

Taliban officials nearing contract for purchase of gasoline from Russia