Turkey increases electricity, gas prices by 20 pct for homes, 50 pct for industry

Turkish authorities hiked electricity and natural gas prices for households by around 20 percent and by around 50% for industry on Thursday, putting further upward pressure on inflation, which was running at nearly 80 percent in July.

Turkey’s EPDK energy regulator said it had raised household electricity prices by 20 percent and that used in the industry by 50 percent.

While state energy importer BOTAS said it had hiked the natural gas price for domestic use by 20.4 percent, and by 47.6 percent for small- to medium-scale industrial customers, and by 50.8 percent for large industrial users.

The price of gas used for electricity production was raised by 49.5 percent, BOTAS said.

