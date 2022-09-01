.
UK medic killed while volunteering in Ukraine

Craig Mackintosh was killed in war-torn Ukraine while volunteering as a medic. (GoFundMe)
Russia Ukraine conflict

UK medic killed while volunteering in Ukraine

AFP, London

Published: Updated:

A British man has been killed in war-torn Ukraine while volunteering as a medic, the foreign ministry said Thursday.

The sister of Craig Mackintosh said he had been killed in action on August 24 and has launched an online fundraiser to repatriate his body.

“Our brother bravely volunteered to go... as a medic to help save lives in this war-torn country,” Lorna Mackintosh wrote on the GoFundMe page.

“In the line of duty, helping others he lost his life. This selfless man is currently stranded in a morgue in Ukraine and there is no help to get him home,” she added.

The page has already raised almost double the £4,500 ($5,222, 5,208 euros) target required to pay for his body to be returned to the UK.

“He needs to come back home to have the service he deserves. A true hero’s service surrounded by his family and friends,” she added.

The Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office said it was supporting the family of a Mackintosh, who came from Norfolk in east England.

