US governor visits Taiwan, meets President Tsai 

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey met with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday in Taipei to discuss economic and educational cooperation.

In the meeting at the presidential office in Taipei, President Tsai said Taiwan is seeking to bolster cooperation with the US in the semiconductor and other high-tech industries.

Ducey said Arizona and Taiwan are global semiconductor leaders and share great partnership.

He said Arizona will establish a foreign trade office in Taiwan.

Ducey arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday for a visit focused on semiconductors, the critical chips that are used in everyday electronics and have become a battleground in the technology competition between the US and China.

His visit is the latest in a recent string by US politicians that have angered China, which claims the self-governing island off its coast as part of its territory and says the visits encourage Taiwan independence forces.

Ducey is on a mission to woo suppliers for the new $12 billion Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. (TSMC) plant being built in his state.

He is traveling with the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry president and the head of the state’s economic development agency.

