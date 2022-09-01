Ukraine’s Enerhodar, site of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, is without power: Report

A Russian-installed official in the Russian-controlled Ukrainian town of Enerhodar, where the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is located, said the town was without power on Thursday, state-owned Russian news agency TASS reported.



TASS cited Alexander Volga as saying that there was no light in the town, but there was no reason why a planned visit by International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors to the nuclear plant could not go ahead.



Russia’s defense ministry earlier said that a Ukrainian “sabotage group” crossed the Dnipro River from nearby Ukrainian-held territory on Thursday morning. Vladimir Rogov, a Russian-installed official in Zaporizhzhia region, said Ukraine was trying to disrupt the IAEA delegation’s visit.



Separately on Thursday, operator Energoatom said one of two operational reactors at Ukraine’s Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant complex has been shut down due to Russian shelling.



“As a result of another mortar shelling by Russian... forces at the site of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the emergency protection was activated and the operational fifth power unit was shut down,” Energoatom wrote on the Telegram messaging app.



Energoatom added that “power unit No. 6 continues to work in the energy system of Ukraine” and is supplying electricity for the power plant’s own needs.



