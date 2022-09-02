China wants UN to be held ‘accountable’ over human rights report

China on Friday called on United Nations member states to hold the UN Human Rights Office “accountable” for its publication of an assessment accusing China of serious human rights violations in its crackdown on Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups in Xinjiang.

The assessment released late Wednesday concluded that China has committed serious human rights violations under its anti-terrorism and anti-extremism policies and calls for “urgent attention” from the UN, the international community and China itself.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

At a daily briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry Zhao Lijian slammed the UN Human Rights Office for issuing an assessment that he said “runs counter” to the UN Charter principles.

“The UN member states should seriously hold the office accountable,” Zhao said.

Zhao denounced the office as being what he deemed an “enforcer” of Western countries in pressuring developing countries, before going on to question the make-up of its staff.

“A handful of Western countries, including the US, account for less than 10 percent of the world’s population. However, they take up more than 80 percent of the posts and the office,” Zhao claimed. “Can they really represent the majority of countries in the world?”

The assessment from the Geneva-based UN Human Rights Office was released in the final minutes of High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet’s four-year term.

It largely corroborated earlier reporting by researchers, advocacy groups and the news media, and it added the weight of the world body to the conclusions. But it was not clear what impact it would have.

Separately, Zhao reiterated Beijing’s commitment to “playing a positive role” in helping Sri Lanka settle its debt crisis. His comments follow Japan’s call for a discussion amongst Sri Lanka’s creditor nations, including China, on debt restructuring.

This came after the International Monetary Fund reached a preliminary agreement to provide Sri Lanka with $2.9 billion over four years to help it recover from its worst ever economic crisis.

The package is contingent on approval from the IMF management and executive board, as well as on receiving assurances from Sri Lanka’s creditors that debt sustainability will be restored.

Read more:

UN urges China to ‘take on board’ Xinjiang recommendations

Thousands of Chinese women call new domestic violence helpline within days of launch

China slams UN rights office as ‘thug and accomplice’ of US and the West