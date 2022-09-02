.
Extinction Rebellion protestors enter UK parliament’s House of Commons Chamber

Extinction Rebellion activists protest inside the parliament's House of Commons chamber in London, Britain September 2, 2022 in this picture obtained from social media. (Reuters)
Reuters, London

Extinction Rebellion supporters entered the House of Commons debating chamber and superglued themselves around the speaker’s chair, the group said on their Twitter account on Friday.

They posted a photo of five people inside the chamber holding banners reading ‘Let the people decide’ and ‘Citizens’ Assembly now.’

Parliament is not currently sitting.

The House of Commons did not immediately have a statement.

Certain areas of the parliamentary estate are usually open to the public, although access to the debating chamber is usually restricted to guided tours.

Extinction Rebellion, a group which has previously caused days of traffic chaos in central London, typically protest climate change issues.

They said the protestors were reading a speech which included the words: “We are in crisis. We cannot afford to carry on like this.”

