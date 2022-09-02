Item at London Heathrow Airport Terminal 2 deemed not suspicious: Police
London police said on Friday an unattended bag in Heathrow Airport’s Terminal 2, which prompted an evacuation, was deemed not to be suspicious, adding the incident had been stood down.
“We were called at 10:47 a.m. (0947 GMT) to reports of an unattended bag at Terminal 2 of Heathrow Airport. The area was evacuated as a precaution,” local police said on Twitter.
“The item was deemed not to be suspicious and the incident has been stood down.”
