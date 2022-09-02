Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi found guilty of electoral fraud, jailed: Source

A court in military-ruled Myanmar on Friday found deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi guilty of electoral fraud and sentenced her to three years in jail with hard labor, a source familiar with the proceedings said.

The source could not be identified as they were not authorized to speak to media. Suu Kyi has been detained since a coup in February 2021 and has already been convicted of several offences, including corruption and incitement.

