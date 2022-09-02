Two IAEA inspectors to stay at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant permanently
Two inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will stay at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on a permanent basis, Russia’s ambassador to international institutions in Vienna told the RIA Novosti news agency on Friday.
An IAEA mission is currently at the plant, Europe’s largest nuclear facility which has been under the control of Russian forces since March.
