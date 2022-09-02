.
Two IAEA inspectors to stay at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant permanently

A view shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict outside the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, on August 4, 2022. (Reuters)
A view shows the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict outside the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, on August 4, 2022. (Reuters)
Two IAEA inspectors to stay at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant permanently

Two inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will stay at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on a permanent basis, Russia’s ambassador to international institutions in Vienna told the RIA Novosti news agency on Friday.

An IAEA mission is currently at the plant, Europe’s largest nuclear facility which has been under the control of Russian forces since March.

Ukraine says ‘difficult’ for IAEA to impartially assess situation at nuclear plant

