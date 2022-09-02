.
Ukraine bombs town housing Russian-held nuclear plant: Army

Residential houses destroyed by Russian military strike are seen, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the town of Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine August 27, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
Ukraine bombs town housing Russian-held nuclear plant: Army

AFP

Ukraine on Friday said it had bombed a Russian base in the town of Energodar, where UN inspectors are visiting a Russian-occupied nuclear plant amid safety concerns.

“Targeted strikes by our troops in the localities of Energodar and Kherson have destroyed three artillery systems of the enemy as well as an ammunition depot,” the Ukrainian army said.

A 14-strong team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is visiting the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine as global concern grows over its safety in a war raging ever-closer to its six reactors.

Read more: Two IAEA inspectors to stay at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant permanently

