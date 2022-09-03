.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude strikes Greek island Crete

  • Font
2021-10-12T000000Z_215423991_RC2F8Q9VZCHB_RTRMADP_3_GREECE-QUAKE
A view of a destroyed chapel following a previous earthquake in the village of Xerokampos on the island of Crete, Greece, October 12, 2021. (Reuters)

Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude strikes Greek island Crete

Reuters

Published: Updated:
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More