Only 12 percent expect Liz Truss will be a good prime minister: YouGov poll

Only 12 percent of Britons expect Liz Truss, who is expected on Monday to be named winner of the Conservative Party leadership contest, will be a good or great prime minister, while 52 percent expect her to be poor or terrible, according to polling by YouGov.

The pollster found that Britons are split on whether Truss, who is currently foreign secretary, would be a better prime minister than predecessor Boris Johnson, but tend to think she’d be worse than every other prime minister back to Margaret Thatcher.

Regarding Johnson, only 22 percent of Britons consider his legacy as leader to be good or great, with 55 percent assessing his time in charge as poor or terrible, according to YouGov.

Truss has held a consistently wide lead over her rival former chancellor Rishi Sunak in polling of Tory members ahead of the party’s announcement of the contest winner on Monday. Whoever wins the party leadership contest will become prime minister.

YouGov collected its responses from two separate surveys, one of 1,651 adults between August 29 to 30 and another of 1,708 adults from August 24 to 25.

