Pakistan calls for international flood relief help

Pakistan appealed Saturday for help from the international community in responding to unprecedented flooding that has left at least 1,265 people dead.

Federal Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal called for an “immense humanitarian response for 33 million people” affected by the devastating floods triggered by monsoon rains.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The request came even as planes carried supplies to the country across a humanitarian air bridge.

International attention to Pakistan’s plight has increased as the number of fatalities and those made homeless have risen.

According to initial government estimates, the rain and flooding have caused $10 billion in damage.

Multiple officials and experts have blamed the unusual monsoon rains and flooding on climate change, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who earlier this week called on the world to stop “sleepwalking” through the deadly crisis.

He will visit Pakistan on September 9 to tour flood-hit areas and meet with officials.

Earlier this week, the United Nations and Pakistan jointly issued an appeal for $160 million in emergency funding to help the millions of people affected by the floods, which have damaged over 1 million homes.

Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority in its latest report Saturday counted 57 more deaths from flood-affected areas.

That brought the total death toll since monsoon rains began in mid-June to 1,265, including 441 children.

Read more: Pakistan floods threaten Afghanistan food supply: UN