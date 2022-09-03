State Department approves $1.1 bln arms package for Taiwan: Pentagon

Washington announced a new arms package to Taiwan on Friday worth more than $1 billion, including anti-ship missiles and 100 air-to-air missiles.

In a statement, Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Taiwan requested 60 Harpoon Block II missiles, four Harpoon Block II exercise missiles and other equipment worth $355 million.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The recipient will be able to employ a highly reliable and effective system to counter or deter maritime aggressions, coastal blockades, and amphibious assaults,” the Pentagon said.

Another 100 AIM-9X Block II Sidewinder tactical missiles and more equipment were also requested by Taipei, worth $85 million.

And Contractor Logistics Support for the Surveillance Radar Program (SRP) was also approved, worth $665 million. The Pentagon said this sale would help Taiwan’s capability to meet current and future threats by ensuring continued operability of its SRP, which provides improved situational awareness and threat warning capabilities critical to regional security.”

A State Department official said Friday’s announcement was consistent with the Taiwan Relations Act, citing over $35 billion in arms sales to Taiwan since 2010.

“These proposed sales are routine cases to support Taiwan’s continuing efforts to modernize its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability,” the State Department spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson called out China: “We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure against Taiwan and instead engage in meaningful dialogue with Taiwan.”