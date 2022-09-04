Despite energy crisis, Germany ‘will get through winter’: Scholz

Germany would have sufficient energy to see it through to next year, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Sunday, after Russia stopped supplies of gas to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.
The government had made “timely decisions” to avoid a winter crisis, Scholz said, including filling gas stores and restarting coal power plants. “We will get through this winter,” the chancellor added.
