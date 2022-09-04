.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends a press statement, Germany, June 13, 2022. (Reuters)

Despite energy crisis, Germany ‘will get through winter’: Scholz

AFP, Berlin

Germany would have sufficient energy to see it through to next year, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Sunday, after Russia stopped supplies of gas to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

The government had made “timely decisions” to avoid a winter crisis, Scholz said, including filling gas stores and restarting coal power plants. “We will get through this winter,” the chancellor added.

