Turkish court orders pro-Kurdish member of parliament jailed on terrorism charge
A Turkish court has ordered the pre-trial jailing of a pro-Kurdish member of parliament on a terrorism charge, Istanbul police and her lawyer said, while her party called the detention illegitimate and unethical.
Semra Guzel, a member of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), had her parliamentary immunity lifted in March after photos of her from several years ago with a militant from the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) circulated on Turkish media. An arrest warrant was subsequently issued on a charge of membership of a terrorist organization.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Guzel was detained in Istanbul on Friday and a court ruled late on Saturday to jail her pending trial, Istanbul police said, in line with a prosecutor’s request.
Veysi Eski, a lawyer for Guzel, said the charge against Guzel was unfounded and called it a continuation of what he said were “political genocide operations” against the HDP.
“A person visiting an acquaintance in the organization (PKK) camp does not in and of itself constitute the crime of membership of (a terrorist) organization,” Eski told Reuters.
Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu had announced the detentionm on Friday, saying Guzel was “busted.”
“Our member of parliament being detained in an unethical way; the government making this into propaganda material using inappropriate and ugly language shows the ruling party’s helplessness,” the HDP said in a statement before the court ruling.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s AK Party and its nationalist allies frequently accuse the HDP of being the PKK’s political wing. Thousands of HDP members have been tried in recent years over similar accusations. The party denies any links to terrorism.
When the photos first surfaced in January, Guzel said the person was her fiance and the photos were taken when she visited him during a peace process between the Turkish state and the PKK that broke down in 2015.
Guzel said the investigation against her, based on material found after the militant was killed in 2017, was not launched until she became a member of parliament a year later.
Critics say Turkish courts bend to Erdogan’s and his party’s will. The government denies this.
The PKK launched an insurgency against the Turkish state in 1984. It is regarded as a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.
Read more: Turkey ramps up pressure on pro-Kurdish party with new arrests
-
Turkey’s top court rules to keep Kurdish politician with dementia in jailTurkey’s Constitutional Court Friday decided to keep a Kurdish politician with dementia in jail, the ruling said.Aysel Tugluk, now 57, was the deputy ... Middle East
-
Turkey summons Swedish diplomat over Kurdish militantsSweden's charge d'affaires in Turkey was summoned at the weekend to explain the use of what Ankara alleges is “terrorist propaganda” in support of ... World News
-
Iraq’s Kadhimi condemns Turkey for ‘violation’ after deadly Kurdistan strikeIraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi condemned artillery strikes blamed on Turkey that authorities said killed nine civilians Wednesday in the ... Middle East
-
Syria Kurds urge Russia, Iran to prevent Turkey attackThe commander of US-backed Kurdish forces in Syria on Friday urged Russia and Iran to prevent Turkey from launching a new attack in the country’s ... Middle East
-
Sweden’s Kurdish diaspora fear they may pay price for NATO bid as Turkey fumesKurds in Sweden’s large diaspora are worried they will become a pawn in the negotiations over Stockholm’s ambition to join NATO if the West makes ... World News
-
Turkey jails 16 Kurdish journalists over propaganda chargesA Turkish court imprisoned pending trial 16 Kurdish journalists and media workers who were arrested after being detained last week accused of ... Middle East
-
US-backed Syrian Kurds to turn to Damascus if Turkey attacksThe US-backed and Kurdish-led forces in northern Syria said Tuesday that they will turn to the government in Damascus for support should Turkey go ... Middle East
-
Turkey summons German, French envoys over Kurdish militant events: MinisterThe German and French ambassadors to Ankara were summoned to the Turkish foreign ministry to protest events organized by Kurdish militants in those ... World News
-
Erdogan claims that Iraq backed Turkey’s push against Kurdish militantsTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday said the central government in Baghdad supported Turkey’s latest offensive against outlawed ... Middle East
-
Iraq summons Turkey envoy in protest at Kurdistan offensiveIraq on Tuesday summoned Turkey’s ambassador to Baghdad in protest at a new Turkish offensive targeting rebels in the north’s autonomous Kurdistan ... Middle East
-
Turkey ramps up pressure on pro-Kurdish party with new arrestsTurkish authorities have detained 46 people, including former local officials from a pro-Kurdish political party, who are suspected of having ... World News