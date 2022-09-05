.
At least 8 killed in Afghanistan earthquake: Report

At least 8 killed in Afghanistan earthquake: Report

At least eight people were killed overnight in an earthquake in north-eastern Afghanistan and the toll could rise, according to an official quoted by the state new agency.

“Sunday night’s earthquake has caused financial and human losses in Kunar province,” Mawlavi Najibullah Hanif, Director of Information and Culture of Kunar and Governor’s Spokesman, told Bakhtar News Agency, adding the number of casualties could increase.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) recorded an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 near the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad in the early hours of Monday morning.

Afghanistan is still reeling from a strong earthquake that killed more than 1,000 people and wiped out villages in the east of the country in June.

