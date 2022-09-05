German troops may be pulled out if Mali does not provide security: Foreign Minister
Germany may have to withdraw its military from Mali if authorities in the West African country do not provide for the troops’ security needs, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday.
“We are aware of our responsibility, so we will not simply pull out in the face of the first difficulties,” she said in Berlin.
“But we tell our Malian partners unequivocally what we expect with regard to the security of our soldiers. Should this not work out, it will be difficult to stay.”
