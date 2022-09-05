.
German troops may be pulled out if Mali does not provide security: Foreign Minister

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock delivers a statement after a Berlin court sentenced a Russian suspect to life in jail after finding him guilty of gunning down a Georgian in Berlin, on December 15, 2021. (AFP)
File photo of German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. (AFP)

Reuters, Berlin

Germany may have to withdraw its military from Mali if authorities in the West African country do not provide for the troops’ security needs, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday.

“We are aware of our responsibility, so we will not simply pull out in the face of the first difficulties,” she said in Berlin.

“But we tell our Malian partners unequivocally what we expect with regard to the security of our soldiers. Should this not work out, it will be difficult to stay.”

Germans spot 'Russian forces' in Mali after French troops exit

