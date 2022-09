The ISIS group claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing near the Russian embassy in Afghanistan's capital on Monday that killed two embassy staff and four others.

An ISIS fighter “blew up his suicide vest in a gathering attended by Russian employees” near the embassy, the extremist group said in a statement via Telegram channels.

