US judge orders independent review of material seized at Trump’s Florida home

A US judge on Monday granted former president Donald Trump’s request for the appointment of a “special master” to independently review material seized in an FBI raid on his Florida home.

“A special master shall be appointed to review the seized property, manage assertions of privilege and make recommendations thereon, and evaluate claims for return of property,” Judge Aileen Cannon wrote in her order.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The ruling is a blow to prosecutors, who had opposed Trump’s motion, and it temporarily prohibits them from reviewing and using materials seized from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home.

Read more:

Trump pays tribute to China’s Xi, says ‘he rules with iron fist’

Trump brands Biden ‘enemy of the state’ at rally

Trump’s lawyers downplay discovery of classified records at his Florida home