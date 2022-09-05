.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US judge orders independent review of material seized at Trump’s Florida home

  • Font
FILE - This is an aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. The Justice Department on Friday, Aug. 26, released a partially blacked-out document explaining the justification for an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate earlier this month, when agents removed top secret government records and other classified documents. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP)

US judge orders independent review of material seized at Trump’s Florida home

AFP

Published: Updated:

A US judge on Monday granted former president Donald Trump’s request for the appointment of a “special master” to independently review material seized in an FBI raid on his Florida home.

“A special master shall be appointed to review the seized property, manage assertions of privilege and make recommendations thereon, and evaluate claims for return of property,” Judge Aileen Cannon wrote in her order.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The ruling is a blow to prosecutors, who had opposed Trump’s motion, and it temporarily prohibits them from reviewing and using materials seized from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home.

Read more:

Trump pays tribute to China’s Xi, says ‘he rules with iron fist’

Trump brands Biden ‘enemy of the state’ at rally

Trump’s lawyers downplay discovery of classified records at his Florida home

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More