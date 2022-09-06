Italy to cut gas usage in bid to weather energy crisis

Italy plans to turn down the heating in homes and businesses to help cut gas consumption by around 5.3 billion cubic meters to reduce the risks associated with a total interruption of gas flows from Russia, the government’s saving plan showed on Tuesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The move comes at a time when energy prices have jumped following Mosco’s invasion of Ukraine and supplies have been curtailed.

The government plans to drop the heating temperature by 1 degree Celsius in industrial and residential buildings, the document said.

Rome is also in talks with industrial lobby Confindustria to agree a further reduction in gas consumption on a voluntary basis, it added.

Read more:

Police detain 35 mafia suspects in hunt for Italy’s most wanted fugitive

G7 company emissions falling short of global climate goal: Study

Russian oil cap will be ‘source of uncertainty’: Moscow