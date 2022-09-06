Liz Truss formally becomes UK prime minister

Liz Truss on Tuesday formally became the new UK prime minister after being appointed by Queen Elizabeth II during an audience at her Balmoral estate in Scotland.
Royal officials released a picture of the monarch and Truss shaking hands to formalize her appointment, after Boris Johnson earlier tendered his resignation.
