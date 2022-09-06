.
Liz Truss formally becomes UK prime minister

Queen Elizabeth welcomes Liz Truss during an audience where she invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative party to become prime minister and form a new government, at Balmoral Castle, Scotland, Britain, on September 6, 2022. (Reuters)
Queen Elizabeth welcomes Liz Truss during an audience where she invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative party to become prime minister and form a new government, at Balmoral Castle, Scotland, Britain, on September 6, 2022. (Reuters)

AFP

Published: Updated:

Liz Truss on Tuesday formally became the new UK prime minister after being appointed by Queen Elizabeth II during an audience at her Balmoral estate in Scotland.

Royal officials released a picture of the monarch and Truss shaking hands to formalize her appointment, after Boris Johnson earlier tendered his resignation.

