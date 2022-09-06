More than 700 children have died in Somalia nutrition centers this year till July: UN
Hundreds of children have already died in nutrition centers across Somalia, the UN children’s agency (UNICEF) said on Tuesday, a day after the global body warned that parts of Somalia will be hit by famine in the coming months.
“Some 730 children have been reported to have died in food and nutrition centers across the country between January and July this year but the numbers could be more as many deaths go unreported,” UNICEF Somalia representative Wafaa Saeed told a press briefing.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The Horn of Africa region is on track for a fifth consecutive failed rainy season. A famine in 2011 in Somalia claimed more than a quarter of a million lives, most of them children.
Read more: Famine ‘at the door’ in parts of Somalia, says UN humanitarian chief
-
Famine ‘at the door’ in parts of Somalia, says UN humanitarian chiefUN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths warned on Monday that Somalia was on the brink of famine after being hit by four failed rainy seasons that have ... World News
-
Race against time to avert famine in Somalia: UN agenciesThe United Nations warned Monday of a race against time to prevent famine in Somalia, with more than 200,000 people on the brink of starvation amid a ... World News
-
UAE President to send AED35 million humanitarian aid to SomaliaUAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered that AED35 million of urgent humanitarian aid is to be sent to Somalia to support its ... Gulf
-
Millions in Somalia at risk of famine, UN agencies warnMillions of people in Somalia are at risk of famine, with young children the most vulnerable to the worsening drought in the troubled Horn of Africa ... World News