Putin attends military exercises involving Chinese forces: Kremlin
President Vladimir Putin attended large-scale military exercises on Tuesday involving China and several other Russia-friendly countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told local news agencies.
Putin was meeting with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and military chief of staff Valery Gerasimov at the Sergeevski military range and could observe the final phase of the military exercises later, Peskov was quoted as saying.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The military drills, called Vostok-2022, started on September 1 and are due to take place until September 7 across several training grounds in Russia's Far East and in the waters off its eastern coast.
According to Moscow, over 50,000 soldiers and more than 5,000 units of military equipment, including 140 aircraft and 60 ships, will be involved in the drills.
Participating countries include several of Russia's neighbors, as well as Syria, India and key ally China.
Similar drills were last held in 2018.
Read more:
-
Russian President Putin will not attend Gorbachev funeral: KremlinRussian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the funeral of the last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev due to scheduling issues, his spokesman said ... World News
-
Putin visits Russia’s exclave Kaliningrad as tensions with EU soarPresident Vladimir Putin on Thursday was in Russia’s exclave of Kaliningrad, wedged between NATO member countries, as tensions between Moscow and the ... World News
-
Erdogan tells Putin Turkey can mediate in standoff over Zaporizhzhia nuclear plantTurkey can mediate in a standoff over Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station which is occupied by Moscow’s troops, President Recep Tayyip ... World News