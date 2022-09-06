.
Russia says Ukraine fired 20 shells at Enerhodar, nuclear plant in last 24 hours

A view shows a damaged administrative building of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Enerhodar, the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine in this handout picture released March 4, 2022. (Reuters)
A view shows a damaged administrative building of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Enerhodar, the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine in this handout picture released on March 4, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia says Ukraine fired 20 shells at Enerhodar, nuclear plant in last 24 hours

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Russia’s defense ministry on Tuesday said Ukraine had fired 20 artillery shells on the town of Enerhodar and the area around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant over the last 24 hours.

Three shells landed on the territory of the nuclear power station, including one that exploded near power unit No. 2, it said in its daily military briefing.

Radiation levels at the site, Europe’s largest nuclear facility, remained normal, it added.

Reuters was unable to verify the reports.

Read more:

ISIS claims deadly attack near Russian embassy in Afghan capital

Russian missile attack kills three civilians in Ukraine’s Kharkiv: Governor

Shelling at Ukrainian nuclear plant highlights danger ahead of UN report

