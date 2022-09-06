Russia says Ukraine fired 20 shells at Enerhodar, nuclear plant in last 24 hours
Russia’s defense ministry on Tuesday said Ukraine had fired 20 artillery shells on the town of Enerhodar and the area around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant over the last 24 hours.
Three shells landed on the territory of the nuclear power station, including one that exploded near power unit No. 2, it said in its daily military briefing.
Radiation levels at the site, Europe’s largest nuclear facility, remained normal, it added.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Reuters was unable to verify the reports.
Read more:
ISIS claims deadly attack near Russian embassy in Afghan capital
Russian missile attack kills three civilians in Ukraine’s Kharkiv: Governor
Shelling at Ukrainian nuclear plant highlights danger ahead of UN report
-
Lake Urmia risks fully drying up: Iran wetlands chiefIran’s Lake Urmia will dry out completely if rescue efforts are not prioritized over the needs of farmers in the drought gripping the region, an ... Middle East
-
Swiss energy firm Axpo latest in Europe to secure state aidThe Swiss government agreed Tuesday to offer financial help to power firm Axpo, the latest European energy company to require state aid after Russia’s ... Energy