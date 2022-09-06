Russian missile attack kills three civilians in Ukraine’s Kharkiv: Governor
Three people were killed as a result of Russian rocket fire in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region over the past day, including an elderly woman, the region’s governor said on Tuesday.
Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, is close to the Russian border and has been under constant shelling throughout the conflict.
“That night, the enemy once again launched a rocket attack on Kharkiv,” governor Oleh Synehubov wrote on Telegram.
“In the industrial district, a two-story building was damaged and a private residential building, in which a 73-year-old woman was staying, was destroyed. Unfortunately, she died,” he said.
Two men were killed in shelling in the village of Zolochiv, north of Kharkiv.
In a separate message, the governor reported a new rocket attack on Tuesday morning and said a residential apartment building in the central part of the city was almost destroyed.
“Three people have already been rescued from under the ruins of a residential building - two women and a man,” Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram.
On Tuesday morning, an air raid alert was issued throughout Ukraine and authorities reported explosions in Dnipropetrovsk region, where a fuel depot was hit.
Russia, which invaded Ukraine on February 24, denies deliberately targeting civilians. Its attacks have devastated Ukrainian towns and cities.
