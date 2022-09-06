.
A worker from the war crimes prosecutor's office takes in the damage from overnight shelling that landed on a building of Kharkiv's Housing and Communal College as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues in Kharkiv, Ukraine, June 21, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russian missile attack kills three civilians in Ukraine’s Kharkiv: Governor

Reuters, Kyiv

Three people were killed as a result of Russian rocket fire in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region over the past day, including an elderly woman, the region’s governor said on Tuesday.

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, is close to the Russian border and has been under constant shelling throughout the conflict.

“That night, the enemy once again launched a rocket attack on Kharkiv,” governor Oleh Synehubov wrote on Telegram.

“In the industrial district, a two-story building was damaged and a private residential building, in which a 73-year-old woman was staying, was destroyed. Unfortunately, she died,” he said.

Two men were killed in shelling in the village of Zolochiv, north of Kharkiv.

In a separate message, the governor reported a new rocket attack on Tuesday morning and said a residential apartment building in the central part of the city was almost destroyed.

“Three people have already been rescued from under the ruins of a residential building - two women and a man,” Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram.

On Tuesday morning, an air raid alert was issued throughout Ukraine and authorities reported explosions in Dnipropetrovsk region, where a fuel depot was hit.

Russia, which invaded Ukraine on February 24, denies deliberately targeting civilians. Its attacks have devastated Ukrainian towns and cities.

