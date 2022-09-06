Stolen Bentley: Pakistan seizes $231,000 luxury car taken from London

Pakistan police located a $231,000 luxury Bentley car, stolen from London, in an affluent neighborhood in the South Asian country.

Customs enforcement agents seized the Bentley Mulsanne from the Defense Housing Authority in Karachi, local media reported.

Since the keys to the car were not recovered at the site, the nearly 3,000-kilogram car was nudged up the recovery truck by hand.

Custom raided a house in DHA Karachi to recover Bentley which was allegedly stolen from London. pic.twitter.com/xoXvQIgiNO — Usama Qureshi (@UsamaQureshy) September 3, 2022

According to a report from Pakistani news agency Dawn, the luxury vehicle was imported by a European diplomat stationed in Islamabad in 2019.

The officials reportedly acted on a tip-off from a “friendly nation,” suggesting the work of the British Intelligence, although the car was also equipped with a tracking system, according to The Sun.

The car was fitted with a Pakistani number plate, but after verifying the VIN and chassis number, it matched the stolen car's ID, the Daily Mail reported.

The man in possession of the vehicle admitted that he knew it was stolen, according to a report by Pakistan's GEO TV.

It also added that the seller “took all the responsibilities to clear required documentation from the authorities concerned.”

The arrested persons were identified as Jameel Shafi and Naveed Bilwani, according to local media reports.

Legal action has been taken in accordance with Pakistan’s Customs Act of 1969, according to The Sun.

