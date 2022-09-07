.
Bridge collapses during ribbon-cutting ceremony in DR Congo

A screen grab from a video showing a footbridge collapsing during its inauguration in the Congolese capital, September 7, 2022. (Reuters)
Reuters, Kinshasa

Sharply-suited dignitaries gathered to inaugurate a footbridge in the Congolese capital on Monday only for the structure to collapse beneath their feet to the barely concealed delight of onlookers, video verified by Reuters showed.

Just as an organizer cut the ribbon at the ceremony in Kinshasa's Mont-Ngafula district, the bridge buckled, both its handrails broke off, and the central section slumped into the stream a couple of meters below.

Spectators shouted in apparent glee as the VIPs struggled to get off the crumpled wreck. Nobody was reported to have been hurt in the incident.

One of the last people to climb free was a man in military fatigues and dark glasses who was clutching an unopened bottle of champagne, other footage shared widely on social media showed.

