Putin: Western sanctions are a danger for the entire world
Russian President Vladimir Putin said the West's sanctions were short-sighted and a danger for the entire world which he said was increasingly turning towards Asia.
In a speech to the Eastern Economic Forum in the far east city of Vladivostok, Putin said the West had undermined the global economy with an "aggressive" attempt to impose its dominance across the world.
But Putin said the Asia-Pacific region was on the ascendancy.
He also said that Moscow had done everything it could to ensure Ukraine was able to export grain and warned that problems on the global food market were likely to intensify and that a humanitarian catastrophe was looming.
