Putin plans to attend G20 Summit in Indonesia, Russian Ambassador says

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on the development of the country's metallurgical sector via a video conference at the Kremlin in Moscow on August 1, 2022. (AFP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow on August 1, 2022. (File photo: AFP)

Bloomberg

Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to attend a Group of 20 summit in Bali later this year, said the country’s ambassador to Indonesia.

His presence on the resort island in November will depend on the state of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as the country’s COVID-19 situation and security matters, said Ambassador Lyudmila Vorobieva in a Wednesday briefing in Jakarta.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo earlier said that Putin, along with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, will attend the summit.

