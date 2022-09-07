Putin plans to attend G20 Summit in Indonesia, Russian Ambassador says

Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to attend a Group of 20 summit in Bali later this year, said the country’s ambassador to Indonesia.

His presence on the resort island in November will depend on the state of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as the country’s COVID-19 situation and security matters, said Ambassador Lyudmila Vorobieva in a Wednesday briefing in Jakarta.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo earlier said that Putin, along with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, will attend the summit.

