UK blames Iran for ‘reckless’ cyberattack on Albania

Britain on Wednesday said its National Cyber Security Centre had determined Iranian state-linked actors were “almost certainly” responsible for a cyberattack against the Albanian government in July.

“Iran's reckless actions showed a blatant disregard for the Albanian people, severely restricting their ability to access essential public services,” British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a statement.

“The UK is supporting our valuable partner and NATO ally. We join Albania and other allies in exposing Iran's unacceptable actions.”

