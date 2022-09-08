‘Global icon’: Arab leaders offer condolences on death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth

Arab leaders rushed to offer condolences to the British royal family after Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died aged 96 on Thursday.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed tweeted: “I extend my sincere condolences to the family of Queen Elizabeth II and the people of the UK. Her Majesty was a close friend of the UAE and a beloved & respected leader whose long reign was characterised by dignity, compassion & a tireless commitment to serving her country.”

Advertisement

UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid tweeted: “We join the world in mourning the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, a global icon who represented the finest qualities of her nation and people. Her incredible lifetime of service and duty to the United Kingdom is unparalleled in our modern world.”

Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad tweeted: “Sincere condolences to the British Royal family and its friendly people on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The world lost a great symbol for humanity. During her busy career, she was a source of inspiration and nobility, and had solid and constructive ties with Qatar which strengthened the bonds of friendship and partnership between our two peoples.”

Jordan’s King Abdullah tweeted: “Jordan mourns the passing of an iconic leader. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was a beacon of wisdom and principled leadership for seven decades. She was a partner for Jordan and a dear family friend. We stand with the people and leadership of the UK at this difficult time.”

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi tweeted: “I offer my sincere condolences, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Egypt, to the Royal Family, the British Government and the people of the United Kingdom, on the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who led her country for decades with great wisdom.

I affirm our determination to work with King Charles to strengthen the relations of our two friendly countries and peoples.

My condolences to the British nation on this great loss, and I have full confidence in the ability of King Charles to fill the void left by Queen Elizabeth II.”

Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tarik sent a cable of condolences to Britain’s King Charles III on the death of Queen Elizabeth II. He “expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to His Majesty, his family, and the friendly British people, reflecting on the merits of Her Late Majesty the Queen and her admirable status among the peoples of the world,” the Foreign Ministry said.

The Sultan “noted that the Late Queen was a close friend of Oman and contributed to strengthening the close bilateral relations between Oman and the UK.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth dies aged 96: Buckingham Palace

Obituary: Elizabeth, the queen who moved with a changing world

Tributes from world leaders pouring in following Queen Elizabeth’s death