Britain’s Prince William, other royals arrive in Scotland to be with Queen Elizabeth

British royals including Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince William and her sons Princes Andrew and Edward have arrived in Scotland by plane to be with the ailing monarch, television footage showed on Thursday.

They will now make their way to Balmoral Castle, around an hour's drive away from Aberdeen Airport where they landed.

Prince Harry will be going alone, without wife Meghan, to see the Queen in Scotland, PA Media reported on Thursday evening.

