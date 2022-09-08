Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny says legal access limited

Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny said Thursday that authorities at the prison where he is serving a jail term were limiting his contact with lawyers, accusing him of perpetuating crimes from behind bars.

Navalny – President Vladimir Putin’s most vocal domestic critic – is serving nine years in jail on a series of charges he says are politically motivated.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He said on social media that he was told by prison officials they planned to “abolish the attorney-client privilege,” because he was “committing crimes directly from the prison facilities.”

“All incoming and outgoing lawyer documents will henceforth be subject to a three-day check,” he reported prison authorities as saying.

The 46-year-old jailed near the town of Vladimir some 200 kilometers (125 miles) outside Moscow has been communicating with the public and also sending messages through his legal team since he was detained in January 2021.

Under the new procedures, Navalny said, “lawyers now communicate through double plastic glass with bars inside.”

“If a lawyer wants to consult with me on a draft of a complaint against the colony, he has to give it to the colony itself, it will reach me three days later, and then it will take three more days to get back to him with my revisions,” Navalny said.

In recent weeks, Navalny has said he was placed in solitary confinement on several occasions as punishment, including for having tried to start a union at the prison where he is jailed.

Images of the father-of-two published last week by independent Russian media, show him emaciated and exhausted.

Maria Pevchikh, a close ally of Navalny, described his announcement Thursday as “extremely concerning.”

“We no longer have a way of knowing what is happening to him. The risks to his life have increased drastically,” she said.

Read more:

Greenpeace activists block unloading of Russian gas in Sweden

EU berates Belarus for detaining diplomat

Blinken makes surprise visit to Kyiv as US unveils $2.7 billion in military aid