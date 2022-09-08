New British king officially Charles III: Royal aides

Britain’s new king will be formally known as Charles III, his Clarence House residence confirmed Thursday, after suggestions that Queen Elizabeth II's heir might have taken a different regnal name.



Charles’s eldest son William inherits the duchy of Cornwall in addition to his current title of duke of Cambridge.



Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and the nation’s figurehead for seven decades, died at her home in Scotland aged 96 on Thursday.



Her eldest son, Charles, 73, automatically becomes king of the United Kingdom and the head of state of 14 other realms including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. His wife Camilla becomes Queen Consort..



The queen had been suffering from what Buckingham Palace has called “episodic mobility problems” since the end of last year, forcing her to withdraw from nearly all her public engagements.



Her last public engagement came only on Tuesday, when she appointed Liz Truss prime minister - her 15th premier.



At her palaces and at government buildings across London, flags were lowered to half-mast.



Queen Elizabeth II, who was also the world’s oldest and longest-serving head of state, came to the throne following the death of her father King George VI on February 6, 1952, when she was just 25.



