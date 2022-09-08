UAE’s GAAC signs contract to manage air traffic over Afghanistan
A United Arab Emirates firm signed a contract with Afghanistan on Thursday to manage air traffic across the country as the Taliban authorities seek to expand international flights.
While some flights are operating out of Kabul airport, significant extra support is needed for major foreign airlines to resume full service.
The full operation of the capital’s airport -- which was trashed in August last year during a mass evacuation of civilians after the Taliban stormed back to power -- is seen as crucial to reviving Afghanistan’s shattered economy.
On Thursday, Abu Dhabi-based GAAC signed an agreement that it expects will help bring back major international airlines.
The contract is part of more than $300 million that GAAC aims to invest in Afghanistan over a 10-year period to develop the country’s aviation sector.
The deal allows GAAC to “operationalize airspace to allow the passage of international carriers,” the company’s regional head Ibrahim Moarafi told reporters at a press conference.
He said it also permits GAAC “to restore the navigation services required for the return of major international airlines to Afghanistan’s airports.”
This includes air traffic control, communication, and surveillance systems and meteorological services.
The agreement is the third signed by GAAC with Afghanistan’s ministry of civil aviation and transport this year.
GAAC, which operated in Afghanistan before the Taliban returned to power, has already been awarded separate contracts for ground handling services and the screening of passengers at Kabul and other airports.
“Despite our two previous contracts, we still had some vacuum in our operations when it came to guiding flights crossing through Afghanistan’s airspace,” said deputy minister for aviation and transport Ghulam Jelani Wafa.
“We were short of equipment, while some equipment was broken, and it used to restrict our operations,” he added.
No country has yet formally recognized the Taliban government, which has increasingly stripped away the freedoms of Afghans, particularly women.
Air traffic control at Kabul airport is currently being handled by a team of Afghans trained by experts from Uzbekistan and Qatar.
Read more: Qatar reaches deal with Taliban to resume chartered flights out of Kabul airport
