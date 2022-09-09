Ceremonial 96-gun salutes fired in memory of UK’s Queen Elizabeth

Cannon fire rang out across all four corners of the United Kingdom and beyond on Friday, in a ceremonial “death gun salute” in memory of Queen Elizabeth II.



Ninety-six shots - one for every year of her life - were fired from Hyde Park and the Tower of London in the capital, Edinburgh Castle in Scotland, Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland and Cardiff Castle in Wales, as well as the Channel Islands and Gibraltar.



Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and the nation’s figurehead for seven decades, died at her home in Scotland aged 96 on Thursday.



Elizabeth’s eldest son Charles, 73, automatically becomes king of the United Kingdom and the head of state of 14 other realms including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. His wife Camilla becomes Queen Consort.



He will be officially proclaimed Britain’s new monarch at a meeting of the Accession Council at St James’s Palace on Saturday, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.



