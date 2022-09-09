.
Russian strike hits hospital, casualties feared: Ukraine

Residential houses destroyed by Russian military strike are seen, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the town of Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine August 27, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Reuters

A Russian airstrike hit a hospital in Ukraine’s northeastern region of Sumy on Friday morning, destroying the building and wounding people, the region’s governor said.

“Russian aviation, without crossing the Ukrainian border, fired at a hospital. The premises were destroyed, there are wounded people,” the official, Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, said on Telegram.

The hospital is located in the Velyka Pysarivka district, which borders Russia, he said.

Moscow denies targeting civilians. Reuters was not immediately able to verify the battlefield report.

