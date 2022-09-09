.
UK officially declares period of national mourning for Queen Elizabeth

A person with an Union flag-themed umbrella shelters from the rain by the Queen Victoria Memorial opposite Buckingham Palace, central London, on September 8, 2022. (AFP)
Reuters, London

The British government officially declares the start of a period of national mourning for Queen Elizabeth, publishing “national mourning guidance.”

The document, which carried guidance on flying flags, information on travel, and other business and public services, stated that the mourning will continue until the end of the day of the state funeral.

The government said there was no obligation to cancel or postpone events and sporting fixtures, or close entertainment venues during this time, adding that it was at the discretion of individual organizations.

