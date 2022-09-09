.

British Prime Minister Liz Truss arrives to deliver a speech outside 10 Downing Street after Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead for seven decades, has died aged 96, according to Buckingham Palace, in Downing Street in London, Britain September 8, 2022. (Reuters)

UK’s King Charles III holds first audience with PM Liz Truss

AFP



King Charles III hosted British Prime Minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace on Friday for their first formal audience as he starts his reign after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

A palace spokeswoman told AFP that the meeting took place after Charles returned to London from the royal family's Scottish retreat Balmoral, where his mother passed away.

