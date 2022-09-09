UK’s King Charles III holds first audience with PM Liz Truss

King Charles III hosted British Prime Minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace on Friday for their first formal audience as he starts his reign after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

A palace spokeswoman told AFP that the meeting took place after Charles returned to London from the royal family's Scottish retreat Balmoral, where his mother passed away.



Read more:



King Charles to be officially proclaimed Britain’s new monarch on Saturday

UAE announces three days of mourning on death of Queen Elizabeth II

Britain’s King Charles greets well-wishers outside Buckingham Palace