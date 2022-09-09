Ukraine’s Zelenskyy to appeal directly to US defense companies
The association’s members include Raytheon Technologies Corp and Lockheed Martin Corp, which jointly produce Javelin antitank weapons that have been used by Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to speak to US arms makers and military leaders on Wednesday where he is expected to make an appeal for more weapons for his country’s defense against Russia, according to an advance notice of the speech seen by Reuters.
Zelenskyy was set to speak by video link before a conference hosted by the National Defense Industrial Association in Austin, Texas, in his first-ever speech to the US defense industry.
Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine’s minister of defense, was also slated to appear and appeal for support for the country’s fight against Russia’s invasion now more than six months on.
Those companies and other top weapons makers - Boeing, Northrop Grumman, General Dynamics and L3Harris Technologies - were present at an April meeting called by the Pentagon to discuss Ukraine’s weapons needs.
