Black Hawk helicopter crashes in Kabul during Taliban training exercise, kills three

A Black Hawk helicopter crashed during a Taliban training exercise in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, killing three, the group’s defense ministry said on Saturday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“An American Black Hawk helicopter, which was flown ... for training, crashed due to a technical problem inside the campus of the National Defence University,” said Ministry of Defense spokesperson Enaytullah Khowrazmi, adding five people were also injured.

The Taliban took control of some US-made aircraft after they seized the country just over a year ago. It remains unclear how many are operational. US forces deliberately damaged some military hardware as they left and Afghan forces had flown some helicopters to central Asian nations.

Read more:



Afghan girls protest secondary school closure in eastern city

UN chief appeals for massive help as Pakistan puts flood losses at $30 billion

Canada agrees to resettle some Afghans housed in UAE facility: Report