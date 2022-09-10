Donbas harvesters face challenges amid Russia-Ukraine war

Fighter jets streaked over the rolling plains of the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine on Friday, heading in the direction of Izium, near where Ukrainian forces have been carrying out a counter-offensive in the Kharkiv region.

The jets fired out flares and black smoke rose in the distance, while workers harvested a sunflower field in the Donbas, trying to keep the economy of the region alive.

The cabin of the harvester helps Maksim Onyshko to insulate the sound of the explosions, but work under such conditions is not easy.

“Of course, it became very hard and scary to work during the war because you don’t know what and where to expect (something)” said the 36-year-old worker while driving a machine to harvest sunflowers in Donetsk region.

“War has never brought anything good - only sorrow and harm,” he said

Onyshko has been working in the field for more than 15 years.

He is one of the 90 employees of LLC KRAMAGROSVIT, a grain trade company in the region, that used to have 200 workers before the war.

“People were not sure what they should do; when the war broke out, the Russian troops were moving rather quickly and so people were trying to take their families to a safe place, farther to the west of Ukraine or abroad,” explained Sergiy Kurinnyi, the director of the company.

It that has 3640 hectares of land where, in addition to plantations of different grains, it has some cattle.

In addition to the lack of workers, the other challenge for Kurinnyi was to deal with the attacks that were also hitting the farms, representing a risk for workers and for the activity.

At least 38 animals were killed during a strike on April, he said, adding that other companies in the region have lost much more, when thousands of hectares caught fire after suffering an attack.

“The main thing is, the war should come to an end. Everything will be restored and everything will be fine,” said Kurinnyi, optimistic after seen the Ukrainian jets flying nearby in direction to Izium, a city that has been under control of Russia for months.

Seated near the sunflowers and eating a watermelon, Onyshko and some of the workers of the farm took a break.

In the distance, the sound of explosions that started earlier, continued.

