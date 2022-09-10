.
Moldovan national airlines blocked from resuming flights to Russia

Moldova’s national flags are seen in central Chisinau, Moldova, on June 10, 2019. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Reuters, Chisinau

Moldova’s civil aviation authority has blocked Air Moldova and other national carriers from restarting flights between Chisinau and Moscow, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said.

Air Moldova had said on Friday that it hoped to restart flights from Chisinau to Moscow from October 1. Moldova suspended air links with Russia over its February 24 invasion of Ukraine.

