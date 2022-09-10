Ukraine says some forces advancing ‘dozens of kilometers’ in south
Ukrainian troops along the southern frontline in some regions are advancing dozens of kilometers into territory captured by Russian troops at the beginning of the invasion, a military spokeswoman said Saturday.
“Our troops are advancing along the southern frontlines in various sections from between two and several dozens of kilometers,” Nataliya Gumenyuk, a spokeswoman for southern command of the Ukrainian army told local media.
