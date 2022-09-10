.
Ukraine says some forces advancing ‘dozens of kilometers’ in south

FILE - A Russian soldier walks in front of the damaged Metallurgical Combine Azovstal plant, in Mariupol, on the territory which is under the Government of the Donetsk People's Republic control, eastern Ukraine, Monday, June 13, 2022. According to Russian state TV, the future of the Ukrainian regions occupied by Moscow's forces is all but decided: Referendums on becoming part of Russia will soon take place there, and the joyful residents who were abandoned by Kyiv will be able to prosper in peace. In reality, the Kremlin appears to be in no rush to seal the deal on Ukraine's southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia and the eastern provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk. (AP Photo)
A Russian soldier walks in front of the damaged Metallurgical Combine Azovstal plant, in Mariupol, on the territory which is under the Government of the Donetsk People’s Republic control, eastern Ukraine, on June 13, 2022. (AP)
Ukraine says some forces advancing ‘dozens of kilometers’ in south

AFP, Kyiv

Ukrainian troops along the southern frontline in some regions are advancing dozens of kilometers into territory captured by Russian troops at the beginning of the invasion, a military spokeswoman said Saturday.

“Our troops are advancing along the southern frontlines in various sections from between two and several dozens of kilometers,” Nataliya Gumenyuk, a spokeswoman for southern command of the Ukrainian army told local media.

Kyiv forces say they entered key town of Kupiansk in east Ukraine

