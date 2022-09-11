‘Thousands’ fleeing Ukraine’s Kharkiv region into Russia: Official

A Russian official in a southern region bordering Ukraine said on Sunday thousands of people had crossed the border as Kyiv’s army claimed to have pushed back Moscow’s forces in the country’s east.



“Over the past day, thousands of people have crossed the border. Most of them went to relatives in their own vehicles. Today, there are 1,342 people being housed in 27 temporary accommodation centers in the region,” Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the Belgorod region said in a video statement on social media.



