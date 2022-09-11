Chinese President Xi congratulates King Charles, says ready to improve friendship
Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a congratulatory message to King Charles on his accession to the British throne, official news agency Xinhua reported on Sunday.
Xi said in the message sent on Saturday that he is ready to work with King Charles to improve mutual understanding and friendship between the two nations’ people, and strengthen communication on global issues.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Relations between London and Beijing have worsened in the last decade, and new British Prime Minister Liz Truss has been one of China’s firmest critics.
Xi also noted that this year is the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, according to the Xinhua report.
Read more:
Funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth to be held on September 19
Liz Truss formally becomes UK prime minister
-
Australian PM sets holiday for Queen; says not the time to discuss Republic pushAustralia will get a one-time national public holiday to mourn Queen Elizabeth II, as her death revives a decades-long debate over whether the country ... World News
-
‘Reunited for granny’: UK papers hail William and Harry surprise reunionBritain’s newspapers on Sunday hoped for royal reconciliation as their front pages were dedicated to the surprise reunion of estranged princes William ... World News
-
Queen Elizabeth’s coffin leaves Balmoral CastleQueen Elizabeth’s coffin began a six-hour journey from her home in the Scottish Highlands to Edinburgh on Sunday, as crowds lined the roads to pay ... World News
-
Canada proclaims Charles king in Ottawa ceremonyCanada proclaimed Charles its king on Saturday in a formal ceremony at the official residence in Ottawa of the governor general, the monarch’s ... World News
-
Funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth to be held on September 19The funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth who died this week after 70 years on the throne, will be held on Monday, September 19 at 1000 GMT, England’s ... World News
-
Ukrainian forces finally establish full control over BalakliiaUkrainian forces on Saturday finally established full control over the city of Balakliia, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said.Malyar made the ... World News