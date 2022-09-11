.
PM Mitsotakis says Greece has taken action to secure winter energy supplies

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his Bulgarian counterpart Kiril Petkov pose for a picture during the inauguration ceremony of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) gas pipeline that will carry gas from Komotini to Stara Zagora in Bulgaria, in Komotini, Greece, on July 8, 2022. (Reuters)
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his Bulgarian counterpart Kiril Petkov pose for a picture during the inauguration ceremony of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) gas pipeline that will carry gas from Komotini to Stara Zagora in Bulgaria, in Komotini, Greece, on July 8, 2022. (Reuters)

Reuters, Athens

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Sunday that Greece has taken action to secure sufficient energy supplies over the winter in the event of Russian gas flows to the country being disrupted.

“We are ready for the worst possible scenario which is Russia halting natural gas flows,” Mitsotakis told a news conference in the northern city of Thessaloniki.

Mitsotakis said Greece had lined up sufficient cargoes of liquefied natural gas, several power plants were ready to switch to oil from gas, and coal-fired capacity had been ramped up.

Read more: EU countries seek emergency solution to soaring energy bills

