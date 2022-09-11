PM Mitsotakis says Greece has taken action to secure winter energy supplies
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Sunday that Greece has taken action to secure sufficient energy supplies over the winter in the event of Russian gas flows to the country being disrupted.
“We are ready for the worst possible scenario which is Russia halting natural gas flows,” Mitsotakis told a news conference in the northern city of Thessaloniki.
Mitsotakis said Greece had lined up sufficient cargoes of liquefied natural gas, several power plants were ready to switch to oil from gas, and coal-fired capacity had been ramped up.
