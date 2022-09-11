.
Small plane with three crew on board missing in DRC: Minister

A general view of the central market of Kadutu in Bukavu, November 5, 2021. (AFP)
Reuters, Bukavu

A small plane carrying three crew and some cargo failed to reach its destination of Kasese airport in Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday and searches are underway to find it, a provincial transport minister said on Sunday.

The plane left Kavumu airport, which serves Bukavu, the capital of South Kivu province, on Saturday morning, after which communication was lost with the craft, Mathieu Alimasi Malumbi told Reuters by phone.

