Small plane with three crew on board missing in DRC: Minister
A small plane carrying three crew and some cargo failed to reach its destination of Kasese airport in Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday and searches are underway to find it, a provincial transport minister said on Sunday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The plane left Kavumu airport, which serves Bukavu, the capital of South Kivu province, on Saturday morning, after which communication was lost with the craft, Mathieu Alimasi Malumbi told Reuters by phone.
Read more:
German businessman named as owner of jet that crashed in Baltic Sea off Latvia
Light plane crashes near UAE’s Abu Dhabi Grand Mosque, pilot injured
Fatalities in US as planes collide over California airport
-
Hundreds of conflict-hit DRC children ‘lose contact’ with families: OfficialMore than 800 children have lost contact with their families in the wake of fierce fighting between government troops and rebels in the eastern ... World News
-
Google Internet Access Balloon crashes in remote area of DRCA balloon flying at an altitude of 20 kilometers, launched by Google to extend Internet access in remote areas, was found on the ground in the ... Reports
-
Bridge collapses during ribbon-cutting ceremony in DR CongoSharply-suited dignitaries gathered to inaugurate a footbridge in the Congolese capital on Monday only for the structure to collapse beneath their ... World News